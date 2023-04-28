Houston Texans: Andrew Beck comes to town but who is Andrew Beck
Andrew Beck signed with the Houston Texans on a two-year deal worth $6.75 million and is entering his fifth season in the NFL. He's spent the past four seasons with the Denver Broncos and was listed as a tight end his first three but only has 14 receptions and 159 yards for his career. His lone career touchdown came in his rookie season.
If you jump over the Houston Texans website, you'll see he's listed as a tight end, but he would be the fifth one on the roster; however, they currently have only one fullback listed, that being Troy Hairston.
PFF doesn't think too highly of Beck with an overall grade of 48.4 but that's a bit unfair considering they graded his rushing ability and receiving at 52.5 and 53.3, respectively. We've already made it clear, he's not a stats-producing, offensive weapon.
Where did Andrew Beck come from?
Beck went undrafted after the 2019 NFL Draft and signed with the New England Patriots as a free agent; however, he was later released by the Patriots in August of that same year. He was picked up by the Denver Broncos, where he remained until this year.
Beck played his college ball at the University of Texas as a freshman in 2014. He initially signed with the Longhorns as a linebacker and was heralded as one of the best linebacker prospects coming out of high school; however, the Longhorn coaches had other ideas.
He suffered a broken foot in the summer of 2017 and never saw the field as a junior; however, in his senior year, he had a bit of a "breakout" season. He recorded 28 receptions for 281 yards and two touchdowns.
What does Andrew Beck bring to the Houston Texans?
Beck has been a special teamer throughout his career, with over 800 snaps on special team units. This is where I see Beck contributing but also as a possible cut when the team has to get down to the 53-man roster.
The only thing that gives me pause is the fact that the team signed him to a two-year deal, not a one- year. This makes me believe maybe Coach Ryans and this staff have plans for him other than simply a special teamer.