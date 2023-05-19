Houston Texans: These wide receivers will win a spot on the 53-man roster
Who gets cut and who makes the Houston Texans practice squad?
The Texans' wide receivers are young, outside of Robert Woods and Noah Brown. A lot of inexperience with this group. Both Rodgers and Sims have some talents the Texans could use if needed and offer long-term potential. For those reasons, I have them both on the practice squad.
The one caveat to all this is if the Texans decide to keep seven receivers on the 53, then I can see Sims making the roster, with Rodgers and rookies Jared Wayne and Jesse Mathews on the practice squad.
Second-year player, Drew Estrada suffered a torn Achilles in 2022 and has not made his Texans debut. The injury will keep him from making that debut, as he will be a cutdown casualty, along with the remaining three, Alex Bachman, Jalen Camp, and Johnny Johnson III.
I mentioned in a previous article Cynthia Frelund's team rankings based on their wide receiver room. When you break down the room for the Texans, you can see why they are considered one of the worst groups in the league. That's not saying they won't be good but Woods and Brown have 11 and 7 years of experience behind them, no other receiver on the roster has more than four and that is Steven Sims.
Four other wideouts are rookies, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, Jared Wayne, and Jesse Matthews. Estrada might as well be a rookie too. So many unknowns and unproven commodities on this team but it will be interesting to see how they perform on the field and maybe they can prove some folks wrong, like Frelund.