Houston Texans: Who is the Texans' free agent wide receiver, Noah Brown
Noah Brown signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans, which seems to be a common theme with one-year deals. Brown comes over from a 12-win Dallas Cowboys team and off his most productive season in the NFL in his five-year career.
Brown's first four seasons in the league included 39 receptions and 425 yards. During those first four seasons, he never found the end zone. He would change that in 2022. Recording 43 receptions, 555 yards, and three touchdowns. Better than all numbers in his first four years combined.
Was he the product of an offensive scheme in Dallas or was it truly a breakout season that he can build off of going forward? PFF wasn't too kind to him, rating him at 59.5 overall for his 2022 performance, fourth among the five Houston Texans wide receivers with 250 or more snaps.
Where does Noah Brown come from?
Brown played his college ball at Ohio State and is just another in the line of NFL receivers the Buckeyes have put out over the last several years; however, his numbers while at Ohio State were less than impressive.
In three seasons as a Buckeye, he totaled just 33 receptions, 32 of those in his final season, with 411 yards and seven touchdowns. He started all 12 games his junior year and elected to opt out and go into the 2017 NFL draft afterward. HIs sophomore season never got off the ground, due to a broken leg he suffered during pre-season.
How can Noah Brown help the Houston Texans?
Brown stands at 6'2" and 225 pounds, bringing size and physicality to the position. His role with the team has yet to be determined but if he can continue to improve his route running and understanding of the game, he should provide the Texans with solid depth and the potential to be a decently productive wide receiver for this team. His role will be affected by what the Texans do in this upcoming draft as well if the team chooses to select a wide receiver or two.