Houston Texans: These wide receivers will win a spot on the 53-man roster
The Houston Texans have 14 wide receivers on the roster; however, the team will probably start the season with six, possibly seven, but my money is on the team keeping six on the 53-man roster. So, which six will make the roster, which will find their way to the practice squad, and who will be looking for another team after the cutdown?
Some believe Nico Collins can be a true number-one receiver. Can he be that guy? He'll make the team and have a chance to prove he can but let's begin with the obvious players that will make the Texans' 53-man roster at the wide receiver spot. I don't think there are any shockers here.
1. Robert Woods
2. Nico Collins
3. John Metchie III
4. Tank Dell
5. Noah Brown
There's five of the six already but that sixth one is a bit tricky. The contenders here are Amari Rodgers, Xavier Hutchinson, and Steven Sims. Sims brings an aspect of special teams to the table, as does Rodgers.
My money is on Hutchinson though. He's a possible addition to the Texans' practice squad, but his size makes him a solid red zone threat for Stroud or whichever quarterback is starting. Plus, Tank Dell can handle the return duties, which would be dynamite but also makes Rodgers and Sims expendable.