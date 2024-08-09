Texans fans can only laugh at Josh Allen's quote about Stefon Diggs
By Ryan Heckman
As Stefon Diggs enters his first year with the Houston Texans, all reports have been positive throughout the summer. Diggs has gotten himself integrated into the Texans offense and, according to NFL insider Diana Russini, he has become the clear leader of the receiver room with the young guys looking up to the veteran.
How about back in Buffalo? How are the Bills doing without Diggs?
There had been tension building for a while between Diggs and the team, with questions often stemming in regards to his relationship with quarterback Josh Allen. At times, the quarterback would assure media members that the two of them have a good relationship and that everything was fine.
Fast forward to present day, after Diggs was traded out of Buffalo, and we've come to the point where maybe, finally, we've got the truth out of Allen. At training camp this past week, Allen was asked about his former wideout.
"At any point in camp, have you missed Stefon?" Allen was asked by a media member.
"Stef's a great player, and what he brought to this team was special," Allen said.
Josh Allen does not miss Stefon Diggs, but the Texans look to be getting his best self yet
"Miss, I don't know if I'd say "miss," um, you know, he was a guy that was reliable ... he's gonna have the juice each and every day. I'm sure he's bringing it over there in Houston," Allen went on to say.
Clearly, the quarterback doesn't miss Diggs. There's no reading between the lines, here. That was blatantly spelled out by Allen.
As for Houston? The Texans and their fans couldn't be happier with his arrival. Of course, there was the snipping-off of Diggs' final two contract years, meaning he'll bet on himself going into 2025 free agency. But, Diggs has been saying and doing all the right things thus far. He's been a true professional and, again, the young receivers in the room have looked to Diggs as a leader.
No matter what anyone says at this point, all that matters is the present. And, in present day, Diggs looks to be quite an asset to this Texans team in search of a Super Bowl as soon as this season. Behind quarterback C.J. Stroud, Houston knows its window is now officially open. The organization knows they've got themselves a real MVP candidate under center. Thus, the move for Diggs.
We don't want to speak anything disastrous into existence by any means, but if the Bills underperform this season and Houston winds up toward the top of the conference, there might just be one major reason why.
We'll let you do the math, there.