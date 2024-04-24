Toro Times
CJ Stroud's latest NFL MVP odds put him amongst elite class of quarterbacks

Stroud is among the top quarterbacks on the odds board to win the MVP next season. 

By Shelby Dermer

Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) warms up before a 2024 AFC Divisional Round Playoff matchup against the Ravens.
Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) warms up before a 2024 AFC Divisional Round Playoff matchup against the Ravens. / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
What a difference a year can make.

No one embodies that more than the Houston Texans, who went from worst to first in the AFC South last season behind a first-year quarterback and rookie head coach. 

DeMeco Ryans was the right hire for a franchise that had gone just 11-38-1 combined over the previous three seasons and C.J. Stroud proved to be the franchise-altering quarterback the Texans needed when they drafted him with the No. 3 overall pick. 

Stroud led Houston on a 7-3 surge to finish the regular season and captured an improbable AFC South title. Stroud then led Houston to a first-round playoff win over the Cleveland Browns  with 274 passing yards and 3 touchdown tosses. 

After winning the Rookie of the Year Award, Stroud is now considered one of the popular betting picks for an even bigger honor for the 2024-25 season: NFL’s Most Valuable Player. 

Stroud soars up MVP odds board

Stroud threw for over 4,100 yards and 23 touchdowns last season, but oddsmakers are expecting a second-year jump for the Ohio State product. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Stroud is tied with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the third-favorite to be named the Most Valuable Player next season at +900 ($100 bet wins $900), which carries an implied probability of 10%. 

Only Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (+600) and Buffalo’s Josh Allen (+800) are higher on the MVP odds board, which proves how loaded the AFC’s group of signal-callers are with Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (+1000) rounding out the top-5 spots. 

Less than a month ago when futures for the 2024-25 season was posted, Stroud was eighth on the odds board to win MVP at +1400. He’s now shot up to a tie for the No. 3 slot thanks to Houston’s acquisition of two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Buffalo Bills. 

Texans favored to repeat in AFC South 

According to DraftKings, the Texans have a win total for next season at 9.5 games with juice to the over (-140). Houston opened as the odds-on favorite to win the AFC South at +135 in March.

Those odds have gone to +110 over the last month, which is an implied probability of 47.62% that the Texans will win back-to-back division titles for the fourth time in franchise history.

Houston is now a -190 (65.52% implied probability) favorite to make the AFC playoffs. That’s gone up from -140 in March.

Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.

