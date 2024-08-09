Can the new look Houston Texans offense live up to the hype?
Can the new-look Houston Texans offense live up to the hype? The fans have a right to be excited about where things are heading for this team, and the offense to be specific. And local and national media are hyping this team up as a Super Bowl contender, rightfully so. But can this offense, led by second-year quarterback CJ Stroud, live up to the hype and make a deep playoff run?
After adding Joe Mixon and Stefon Diggs, along with retaining Dalton Schultz, everyone jumped on the Texans bandwagon as fast as they could, then they continued to add. Bringing in Cade Stover through the draft, Ben Skowronek via trade, and adding depth to their offensive line with Blake Fisher. They answered all the questions that we had answers for, now it’s time to showcase the talent every Sunday.
During training camp, this offense has shown flashes of being a top-three unit in football and other moments where they look like they need a lot more work. They may need a couple of weeks to gel, but if one thing's for certain it's that they will be one of the best offenses in 2024. Getting as many reps as they can together will be huge in their development, and Joe Mixon's missing practices may hinder how impactful he is in September.
The Texans ranked 12th in total offense last year, via Fox Sports, and only improved since. They’re expecting big things from their new additions, the aforementioned Joe Mixon and Stefon Diggs, but don’t sleep on some returning players too. Dameon Pierce working as the RB2 is not only going to help Joe Mixon, but we should also see an improved run game from previous years. Houston was hoping for big things from John Metchie III when they drafted him, but haven’t seen him reach his true potential just yet. With a veteran like Diggs in the building, Metchie should get a big uptick in production this year.
Wide receiver Tank Dell told Aaron Wilson “We’ve got a deep group, man,” Dell said. “We’re always picking each other brains. We’re going to be special. Every time you step into a room, you want to gather information to help your future. I love it.” Tank is excited about how this season will go, and they’ve learned a lot from each other.
That’s only mentioning a couple of players. Brevin Jordan, Cade Stover, and Xavier Hutchinson are all players you can’t forget about either. All three of them should have a part in this passing offense. They have plenty of depth all across the board, and more talent than they’ve ever had. If you’re a fantasy football player, that may scare you away from these pass catchers. If you’re a Texans fan, you have a lot to be happy about.