Texans interior lines named as biggest weaknesses heading into Week 6
By Randy Gurzi
At 4-1, the Houston Texans are sitting in first place in the AFC South. They also just secured a win over the Buffalo Bills, establishing themselves as true contenders in the conference. That doesn't mean there are no areas that need to be addressed, however.
According to the Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department, the interior of both the offensive and defensive lines remain a major concern for Houston. They also see the secondary as a problem as well as running back — although, that seems to be due to injury.
Not every one of their needs can be addressed in-season but the BR team believes they can help shore up the O-line with Riley Reiff, who is still a free agent.
"Good help is hard to find, and Riley Reiff is one of the few veterans who is still on the free-agent market. He's always been serviceable tackle and recently moonlighted as a guard, so there's some positional flexibility there, too." — Bleacher Report
Like running back, the concerns on the offensive line seem to be centered around injuries. The Texans had Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard, Blake Fisher, and Juice Scruggs all on the injury report heading into this weekend.
Still, adding someone such as Reiff wouldn't be a bad idea. He's a 12-year vet who has 149 starts in 164 games. He might be 35 years of age but again, he would be added to help fill in for injuries, rather than to be a full-time player.
Looking ahead, Bleacher Report believes Darius Slayton could be a target in free agency to give the offense more explosion, and Tyliek Williams from Ohio State should be a target in the NFL Draft. They don't have suggestions for the secondary but it's hard to argue against additions such as Williams.