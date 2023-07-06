Houston Texans: quarterback C.J. Stroud selected in top 100 of NFL veteran mock draft
By Brett Hawn
Quarterback C.J. Stroud is as enticing of a prospect as they come. The former Ohio State signal caller had a prolific college career and overall profile of a franchise-changing NFL quarterback, primary reasons why the Houston Texans opted to make the young quarterback the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
In a recent NFL veteran mock draft conducted via NFL.com Draft Analyst Chad Reuter, those same attributes that won the Texans over did so for the veteran media professional. Stroud was the 89th overall pick in the draft to the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars.
"“I think Stroud has the potential to make plays with his solid arm -- and legs, when needed -- as a rookie.”"- Chad Reuter NFL.com
Being selected this high without an NFL game to his name shows the trust that the veteran analyst had in Stroud being a solid building block for an NFL franchise. The collegiate numbers for the young signal caller back up this notion.
According to Sports Reference, Stroud made 25 starts behind center for the Buckeyes, recording 8,123 passing yards, 85 passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with an overall quarterback rating of 182.4. Add in a nearly 70% completion rate on his passes, and you have yourself one of the most prolific collegiate signal callers in recent memory.
Considering the impressive OTA session for the young quarterback and expected leg-up over incumbent Davis Mills in the Texans quarterback competition, that dream of developing into a franchise building block and quarterback of the future grows inches closer to coming true.
While there is certainly plenty of proving to do for the young signal caller, a rocket arm and solid mobility provide the Texans with an enticing addition. Time will tell what Stroud will ultimately become in the NFL, but so far the results have been promising.