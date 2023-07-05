Three Houston Texans undrafted rookies that have a solid chance at making the team
By Brett Hawn
Regarding the NFL Draft, each franchise desperately searches for those diamonds in the rough. They are the unheralded heroes to a 53-man roster, the difference makers for teams in need of depth at a particular position. More importantly, they come at a fraction of the cost, which is why they are so highly coveted.
For the Houston Texans and many franchises across the NFL, talent in the form of undrafted free agents is signed to compete for a roster spot each summer. While there is certainly a high climb for these prospects to stick, there are plenty of instances of success.
Legendary Eagles offensive lineman Jason Peters, tight end Antonio Gates, defensive stalwart John Randle, and former Patriots wideout Wes Welker are just a few undrafted prospects who went on to have very successful careers in the NFL. All of the talents listed blossomed into superstars, but there has long been a place for these prospects as depth pieces as well.
For the Houston Texans, this year’s crop of undrafted free agents are all fighting for a chance to realize their professional dreams and recognize their potential. Listed below are each of the nine prospects signed following the 2023 NFL Draft.
- EDGE Ali Gaye
- WR Jared Wayne, Pittsburgh
- RB Xazavian Valladay
- OL Tyler Beach
- DB Darius Joiner
- OL Dylan Deatherage,
- P Joe Doyle
- WR Jesse Matthews
- OL Kilian Zierer
Which of these prospects have the best chance at making it to the final roster? Here are three candidates we believe have a solid shot.