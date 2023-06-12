Why C.J. Stroud has been the most impressive player during Houston Texans OTA’s
By Brett Hawn
Organized team activities begin what is a telling tale for an NFL franchise and its personnel. For the Houston Texans, the spotlight is on the acclimation process for a new coaching staff and key position battles, one of which might already have a significant upper hand.
Entering the third and final week of OTA’s, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has put on an absolute clinic. From marvelous throws to an infectious work ethic, the young gunslinger has put in the time on and off the field, endearing himself to his fellow teammates.
Appearing on the June 6th rendition of The Jim Rome Show, Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward made clear that the 2023 second-overall selection is already way ahead of the curve.
“He’s a ball player, I can tell you that,” Ward exclaimed. “He made some great throws. Then they’re going at each other. Well, he’s been going after the defense. We made a few plays on the quarterback and he made plays on us. So he’s able to, you know, come and make these curls so confident and it’s just crazy. It’s amazing to me to actually see it, and actually come and get some reps versus the ones and make great throws. He has a lot of power and arm so, you know, that’s been promising to see.”
In the midst of a fierce battle for the starting quarterback job with incumbent Davis Mills, Stroud is embracing the competition and quickly showing his teammates that he is ready to make an impact on the big stage. With the hype surrounding the Texans quarterback competition, the young quarterback is quickly running away with things and making arguably the most impressive statement at OTA’s thus far.
If this trend continues upward into training camp, excitement will only continue to grow around the former Ohio State quarterback, who Texans brass and fans alike are hoping can become the next great quarterback to don the blue and white.