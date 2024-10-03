Stefon Diggs 'finally having fun' playing for the Houston Texans
By Randy Gurzi
Stefon Diggs is getting ready to face his old team as the Houston Texans will host the Buffalo Bills this Sunday at NRG Stadium.
Diggs, who spent four years with the Bills, was traded to the Texans this offseason. As he prepares for this weekend, he says he's trying to treat it like every other game — although he did admit he's looking forward to the game.
While he didn't say much, his quarterback made an interesting comment when discussing the impact Diggs has had on him. C.J. Stroud praised Diggs as a teammate and leader, saying the veteran wideout has helped him a lot. He then added that Diggs was "finally having fun."
"He's helped me out a ton as you can see, we're clicking more and more," Stroud said via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. "He's finally having fun playing the game."
Stroud didn't exactly say that Diggs wasn't enjoying his time with the Bills but it's not hard to make that leap from his comment — or some of the comments from his former teammates. It's also not hard to assume that given the reputation Diggs came to Houston with.
During the final couple of years that he was with Buffalo, there were rumors that Diggs wanted out. The dots were connected often to the Dallas Cowboys, where his brother Trevon Diggs plays, but in the end, he joined Houston.
Criticized as a diva, Diggs has 25 receptions for 233 yards with two touchdowns in his first four games of the year. Those numbers have improved after he put up 94 yards in Week 3 and 69 in Week 4. That was after managing fewer than 40 yards in his first two outings.
He and Stroud are beginning to click and if they're going to knock off the Bills this Sunday, that has to continue to be the case.