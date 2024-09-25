Josh Allen can’t stop bad-mouthing Stefon Diggs
The Houston Texans traded for Stefon Diggs in the offseason to help their offense thrive even more in 2024. Diggs is coming off his best game of the season for Houston, tallying 10 catches for 94 yards in the blowout loss to Minnesota.
After Diggs' former team, the Buffalo Bills, blew out the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football, Diggs' former quarterback Josh Allen may or may not have taken a shot at the Texans wide receiver. Allen was talking about how the football was spread around to 10 different receivers in the blowout win over Jacksonville and said "You know, it’s a fun and wonderful thing when you have a bunch of guys that don’t care about the stats, they don’t care about the touchdowns."
This, of course, could easily be a shot at Diggs, who wasn't shy about speaking up whenever he didn't feel the ball was going in his direction enough. That's probably a big reason why the Bills moved on from him in the offseason was that they were tired of his drama and the Texans were happy to add Diggs for virtually nothing.
Before Diggs' big game against his other former team, he hadn't been a huge game changer for the Texans, tallying 70 yards and two touchdowns in the first two games. That being said, there's still a lot of football left to be played and C.J. Stroud will make sure Diggs gets the targets he wants.
Did Josh Allen take a shot at Stefon Diggs?
The Bills decided they didn't want Diggs anymore so now he's a member of the Houston Texans and hopefully going to help them win big games come January (and even February hopefully). There probably are going to be moments where he's vocal about the lack of targets but unlike his time in Buffalo, the Texans have other great weapons for their quarterback. They need to spread the wealth rather than just leaning on Diggs to do everything.
Allen can make his little comments, that's fine. We'll see if Diggs gets his revenge on his former team when the Bills come to town on October 6th. That should be a banger.