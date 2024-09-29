Stefon Diggs did something with Texans that he'd never done before
As the Houston Texans battle the Jacksonville Jaguars for the right to move to 3-1 on the year and rebound from a blowout loss in Week 3, Stefon Diggs is doing things he hadn't done before in his NFL career.
Down 7-0 with 7:30 remaining in the first quarter, C.J. Stroud handed the ball off to Diggs, who maneuvered around the backfield before taking the football into the end zone for the first rushing touchdown of his NFL career. This is pretty impressive considering that Diggs has been in the NFL since 2015 and yes, he's a wide receiver but it's not unheard of for receivers to score rushing touchdowns.
Stefon Diggs scores the first rushing touchdown of his career
Diggs joined the Texans this offseason after the Bills opted to trade him for virtually nothing. Diggs was a fifth-round pick in 2015 by the Vikings and spent five years there before spending another four years in Buffalo. He's now in his 10th NFL season and hoping to finally get to a Super Bowl.
The Texans have not just playoff aspirations this year but there are whispers that this team could be a Super Bowl contender. This is a far cry from where the team was at a year ago but after DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr., and the rest of the young Texans roster helped flip the narrative in Houston by winning the AFC South and a playoff win, the sky is the limit for this group in 2024.
Diggs was brought in to help an already thriving offense and the hope is that he can be the same terrifying weapon he was in Minnesota and Buffalo. The Texans didn't even really need Diggs but adding him just further proves the front office's desire to win more than just a single playoff game.