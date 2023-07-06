Houston Texans: why Derek Stingley Jr. will be a breakout star in 2023
By Brett Hawn
Oftentimes in the midst of offseason speculation, the narrative begins to shift to a specific NFL franchise and potential young players that project to take a huge leap in their play.
For the rebuilding Houston Texans, there are a multitude of young players who hold the expectations of an entire turnaround on their shoulders. From defensive youngsters Jalen Pitre, Derek Stingley Jr, and Will Anderson, to offensive stalwarts Dameon Pierce, Nico Collins, and 2023 second-overall pick C.J. Stroud, the Texans possess a great deal of promising young talent.
With so many young players currently slotted into important roles on the team, this begs the question. Will any of these young players take that next step in 2023? According to NFL.com, that man will be cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
When asked about the differences between this season and last, Stingley highlighted an increased comfort level and confidence heading into his sophomore campaign.
"“Oh, I feel like I’ve improved and I’m seeing the whole field at a faster rate. I could kind of see it last year and in the years before that, but year one to year two, you can see the pace a little bit more. Nothing’s really unexpected. Nothing really catches you off guard anymore. I mean, it’s nice.”"- Derek Stingley Jr via Aaron Wilson KCPR2
Despite a hamstring injury cutting his season short, the young defensive back still put up solid numbers in his rookie campaign. The 2022 third-overall pick appeared in nine contests, recording an interception, five defended passes, a sack, and 43 total tackles.
Most importantly, through each game, Stingley grew more and more comfortable on the outside, and with increased responsibility barring health, there is high optimism about a second-year leap out of the young and promising corner. All eyes are on Stingley as he embarks on his 2023 journey as a Houston Texans defensive leader.