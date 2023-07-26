Should the Houston Texans consider signing Breeland Speaks?
The 2022 USFL sack leader had a workout with the Houston Texans on Monday
By Brett Hawn
With the offseason in full swing, the Houston Texans may not be done adding talent. NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport reported earlier this week that the Texans brought in defensive lineman Breeland Speaks for a workout.
According to Pro Football Reference, the former 2018 second-round pick had a rough go-around in his first stint in the NFL, managing 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, and eight quarterback hits in 16 games. A knee injury sidelined Speaks for the entirety of his second season before being released by the Chiefs altogether in 2019.
Brief stints with the Raiders, Cowboys, Giants, and Bills did not grant Speaks much playing time and as a result, he quickly fizzled out of the league entirely. With his NFL prospects uncertain, Speaks did wonders this season with the USFL to put himself back on the map.
The 27-year-old led the league in sacks with nine, displaying the proficient pass rush prowess that the Chiefs initially fell in love with during his time with Ole Miss. With the career rejuvenating campaign, Speaks appears to have asserted himself back on the NFL radar.
For the Houston Texans, adding Speaks would align with their defensive philosophy under new head coach DeMeco Ryans and defensive coordinator Matt Burke. Similar to the stifling defenses of the San Fransisco 49ers, the Texans' defensive line rotation is set to be a key feature of the new-look defense.
With certain spots set in stone on the interior and the edges, Speaks would be among the competitors for a depth spot. With the Texans likely to employ more defensive linemen than usual this upcoming season, Houston would represent a prime opportunity for the 27-year-old to prove his worth to NFL clubs. Time will tell if the Texans feel the same way.