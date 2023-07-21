Are the Houston Texans considering signing Ronald Darby?
The veteran corner has loads of starting experience. Could the Texans pounce on the opportunity?
By Brett Hawn
With training camp right around the corner, NFL teams are in the midst of making final additions to their roster. For the Houston Texans, extra depth may be acquired for the secondary.
Considered one of the team’s most robust units, the team may consider adding another cornerback. Ronald Darby, a Denver Bronco for the last two seasons, worked out for the Houston Texans today as first reported by NFL insider Ian Rappaport.
With the starting safety tandem of Jalen Pitre and newcomer Jimmie Ward intact, the Texans are looking to finalize a starting tandem of cornerbacks. With Derek Stingley Jr. on the outside and Desmond King in the slot manning two of the cornerback spots, additional spots are still up for grabs on the outside.
Incumbent starter Steven Nelson is still in town, with added competition in former Jaguars and Seahawks cornerback Shaq Griffin. With plenty of starting experience, Darby could prove to be yet another competitor if signed by Houston.
Though a torn ACL limited Darby to five games in 2022, the veteran has had a solid run in the NFL thus far. The 2015 second-round pick has amassed eight interceptions, 90 defended passes, and 373 total tackles according to Pro Football Reference. The 29-year-old has bounced around the league, playing two years in Buffalo before suiting up for the Eagles, Broncos, and Commanders throughout his eight years in the league.
For Darby, one constant remains throughout all of his stops, the ability to carve out a meaningful role in the defense. With loads of experience and proven production at the professional level, the Houston Texans could greatly benefit from his services as either a starter opposite Stingley Jr. or as a critical depth piece to a rising secondary.
Time will tell if this workout will lead to an opportunity for the veteran corner. As for the Houston Texans, it is never too late to add pieces for the upcoming season, with the organization proving diligent in looking to acquire additional talent.