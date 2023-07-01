Should the Houston Texans consider a reunion with Jadeveon Clowney?
By Brett Hawn
In the National Football League, you can never have enough edge rushers. For a Houston Texans squad with an improved defensive line, one more impact rusher can certainly elevate this unit to the next level in 2023-2024.
If the Houston Texans opt to add an extra defensive lineman before the season starts, a familiar face is sitting there ripe for the taking. 2014 first-overall pick Jadeveon Clowney is an intriguing talent to consider as an addition and has stated that he would be open to a reunion in the lone star state.
“It would be nice," Clowney told Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston in May about potentially returning to the Texans. "All my family is here. Friends here. The guys I work out with can help me take care of my body a lot better being right up under them. You never know. You never know what will happen. You never know what's in front of you. I see what they've got here. They're putting the pieces together."
Should the Houston Texans pounce on the opportunity? Clowney has put up solid production these past two seasons, totaling 11 sacks in 26 games played with the Cleveland Browns. Though the edge rusher doesn’t post gaudy sack totals, he is a constant force at disrupting the quarterback and has three Pro Bowl selections in his previous five-year stint with the Houston Texans from 2014-2019.
Though a two-sack season in 2022 has cause for concern about the effectiveness of Clowney as a starter, the Houston Texans don’t need him to step into that role this season. With the addition of free agents Jerry Hughes and Sheldon Rankins and the selection of Will Anderson Jr. in the 2023 NFL Draft, Clowney could serve as an effective rotational player for a Texans defensive line that is widely improved for next season. If you’re the Houston Texans, Clowney is about as solid of a rotational lineman as they come.