Houston Texans: is J.J. Watt the greatest defensive lineman turned analyst?
By Brett Hawn
A Houston Texans legend is making their way to the broadcast booth. Former defensive end J.J. Watt announced today via his personal Twitter account that he is set to join CBS Sports on a multi-year pact as an NFL studio analyst.
With the recent announcement, a thought ran inside my head. Is J.J. Watt the greatest defensive end to ever venture their way into broadcasting?
Watt’s statistical output and achievements were among the greatest in the position. With nearly 115 sacks to his name to go along with three Defensive Player of the Year awards, Watt was a matchup nightmare for opposing defensive lines and one of the greatest to ever suit up at the position. Though in the broadcasting booth, he certainly has some competition.
Howie Long and the late Merlin Olsen are two former defensive linemen turned analysts who were absolute juggernauts on the field. Both men are among the most respected players at their position.
In a 12-year career in the 80s and early 90s with the then Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders, Long accrued 91.5 sacks and eight Pro Bowl appearances according to Pro Football Reference. The Caveman was one of the most feared defensive linemen to ever suit up in the NFL and has his name etched in Canton.
Olsen was another force to be reckoned with along the Los Angeles Rams' defensive line in the 60s and 70s. The standout defensive tackle was a 14-time Pro Bowler, eight-time All-Pro, and has a career sack total of 91.
Both men give Watt a run for his money in terms of the greatest defensive end to ever take their talents to the booth.