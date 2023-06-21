Why the Houston Texans should target Montez Sweat, not Chase Young from Commanders
By Peter Manfre
While there have been recent rumors of the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders pairing up on a trade that sends Chase Young to the Houston Texans, the Texans should be targeting the other defensive end in Washington, adding Montez sweat to the Houston Texans organization would benefit the team more than Young.
The Houston Texans are in a unique situation where they're seeing the light at the end of the tunnel of a rebuild but have many unknowns still. While they traded up to select star defensive end Will Anderson Jr out of Alabama, the defensive line needs more than one blue-chip prospect. Enter Montez Sweat.
First, some of the main reasons why the Texans should target Sweat are the same reasons why they should target Young; the difference is that Sweat is a safer prospect due to his lack of injury history.