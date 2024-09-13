PFF's 5 lowest rated Houston Texans from Week 1
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans struggled against the Indianapolis Colts. They struggled badly. The sad thing about that is that they shouldn't have. The Colts with Gardner Minshew were a threat. They weren't better than the Texans but they were Francis Nganou fighting Tyson Fury; you know the outcome but you know it's going to hurt.
The Colts with Anthony Richardson? If the Texans' defense were even mediocre, this would've been a blowout. Richardson is among the most inaccurate quarterbacks in the league. Jonathan Taylor did absolutely nothing out of the backfield, so in theory, with Richardson missing everything and Taylor being ineffective, it should've been a 30-0 drubbing.
Except it wasn't. The Texans barely won 29-27 and that's on the defense. Let's be clear, the entire defense, save for Calen Bullock and Henry To'oto'o was awful. Considering how many big plays the defense gave up, there is a cause for concern. Kamari Lassiter was beaten constantly (for a team that only completed nine passes) and he's a starter. He doesn't have time to "figure it out" or go through "growing pains". This is a Super Bowl contender, and guys like Desmond King were cut to make room for Lassiter to start.
He can't afford bad games, because the team defense can't afford it. He wasn't the worst offender on defense, however, these five men were (at least according to Pro Football Focus);
- DT Khalil Davis (32.9)
- DE Derek Barnett (35.8)
- S Jimmie Ward (39.2)
- LB Azeez Al-Shaair (43.1)
- DL Mario Edwards (45.9)
Davis is a starter for right now, with Denico Autry suspended. Mario Edwards isn't a huge shock, as I don't know anyone who thought he'd be a good player for the Texans. Yet, seeing Barnett, Ward, and Al-Shaair play as badly as they did, and have the PFF grades that they do is not good.
Barnett earned a spot on this team after bouncing back in 2023 following his release from the Philadelphia Eagles. Ward was acquired as a former All-Pro and has been an issue for the Texans secondary since he joined. Al-Shaair was given the contract that former Texans linebacker Blake Cashman was looking for. They gave up a great player for Al-Shaair and so far that looks to be an issue.
Luckily, the Texans' defense has a chance to feast on Sunday Night Football, as they're taking on the hapless Chicago Bears in a game that should mostly be one-sided. Hopefully.