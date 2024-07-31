Madden reveals current ratings for Laremy Tunsil, Danielle Hunter, Will Anderson and more
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans' Madden scores are being revealed slowly but surely throughout the week. We already know some of the stats, like Joe Mixon's top-five placement at a 91 overall. Then we have Stefon Diggs making it into the top 10 with a 92, eight points higher than Nico Collins. More recently, we found out the scores for Danielle Hunter, Will Anderson, and Laremy Tunsil.
Tunsil finished in the top 10 of all offensive linemen, fourth among left tackles and sixth among all tackles. He's the only new addition to the Texans' list of top 10.
Now, Tunsil, Diggs, and Mixon are the only Texans so far in the top 10 with 90+ overalls. Hunter, despite being one of the best players in the league and one of the best free agents to move teams in the offseason, did not break a 90 overall, or a top 10 spot amongst all the defensive ends/outside linebackers.
OL Top 10
- SF Trent Williams (99)
- DAL Zack Martin (97)
- DET Penei Sewell (97)
- PHI Lane Johnson (95)
- NYJ Tyron Smith (95)
- TB Tristan Wirfs (94)
- ATL Chris Lindstrom (94)
- HOU Laremy Tunsil (94)
- DET Frank Ragnow (93)
- KC Creed Humphrey (92)
"EDGE" Top 10
- CLE Myles Garrett (98)
- DAL Micah Parsons (98)
- PIT T.J. Watt (97)
- LVR Maxx Crosby (97)
- SF Nick Bosa (96)
- JAX Josh Hines-Allen (91)
- DAL (Demarcus Lawrence (91)
- LAC Khalil Mack (90)
- PIT Alex Highgsmith (89)
- CIN Trey Hendrickson (89)
Here is the updated Houston Texans ratings as of July 31, 2024.
Texans Offensive Linemen
- LT Laremy Tunsil (94)
- RG Shaq Mason (82)
- OT Blake Fischer (72)
- LG Kendrick Green (71)
- RT Tytus Howard (71)
- C Juice Scruggs (70)
- Kenyon Green (69)
- Jarrett Patterson (64)
- Charlie Heck (63)
- Nick Broeker (63)
- Dieter Eislen (60)
Texans Running Backs
- Joe Mixon (91)
- Dameon Pierce (80)
- Dare Ogunbowale (68)
- J.J. Taylor (68)
- Jawhar Jordan (66)
Texans Wife Receivers
- Stefon Diggs (92)
- Nico Collins (83)
- Tank Dell (81)
- Noah Brown (76)
- Robert Woods (76)
- John Metchie III (74)
- Ben Skowronek (70)
- Steve Simms (69)
- Xavier Hutchinson (67)
Texans Defensive Ends
- Danielle Hunter (88)
- Will Anderson Jr. (83)
- Derek Barnett (76)
- Mario Edwards (71)
- Dylan Horton (66)
Texans Defensive Tackles
- Denico Autry (81)
- Folorunso Fatukasi (77)
- Tim Settle Jr. (70)
- Kurt Hinish (67)
- Marcus Harris (67)
- McTelvin Agim (66)
Texans Safeties
- Jimmie Ward (84)
- Jalen Pitre
- Calen Bullock (72)
- Eric Murray (71)
- Lonnie Johnson Jr. (70)
- M.J. Stewart (70)
- Brandon Hill (65)