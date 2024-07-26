Is Laremy Tunsil declining? Not according to this outlet
By Chad Porto
Laremy Tunsil has been everything the Houston Texans had hoped for and more. A four-time Pro Bowler, the 29-year-old left tackle has done a stupendous job blocking the blindside of every quarterback who's come on the team since Tunsil's arrival in 2019. Now, on the verge of 30, Tunsil is looking at a career that has him competing for the title of "best linemen in Texans history" and possibly a Hall of Fame jacket on his current trajectory.
Yet, it's worth noting that his play declined in 2023 just a tad. It may be due to mounting injuries that he tried to play through, after all, he did miss three games. It may also be due to a decline in his abilities as he ages and pushes through injuries that sap him of key attributes. It's unclear if his brief decline in 2023 was a brief moment in time or something to be worried about shortly.
For those who believe Tunsil has a lot left in the tank, you're not the only one. The folks at the NFL Network ranked Tunsil at No. 71 in the NFL. He's still seen as a Pro Bowl-caliber player and one of the better left tackles in the league. Considering his play in 2023 wasn't what we're used to, we can understand why some would feel that Tunsil stepped back.
We're not so sure that's the case going forward, however. Tunsil has shown himself to be a quality player over the years and considering a lot of tackles play well into their 30s without letting up, we're not so quick to believe that Tunsil is declining either. We think he's still one of the better tackles in the league, and with an entire offseason under his belt free from injuries, he may be able to show his elite-level skillset once again.