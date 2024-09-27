Latest injury update is big news for Nico Collins and Joe Mixon going into Week 4
By Ryan Heckman
It has been a rough start to the season for some key Houston Texans players. This week, we've seen a chunk of them miss at least one practice and some whose status seems up in the air for the team's Week 4 matchup against division rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars.
One of the most notable names on the injury report, this week, has been standout wide receiver Nico Collins, who popped up due to a hamstring issue.
On Thursday, Collins was limited because of the hamstring. However, on Friday, he returned to practice.
More importantly, Collins was asked directly about whether or not he is going to play against the Jaguars.
His response?
"Absolutely," the veteran told Aaron Wilson.
On the season, Collins already has a pair of 100-yard games against both the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears. In total, he's got 18 receptions for 338 yards and a touchdown.
This weekend, though, Collins will be shouldering a little more of the load, offensively, as the Texans might still be without some key players.
The Texans will likely be without some key names against the Jaguars
Starting running back Joe Mixon has missed some practice time along with last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings due to an ankle injury he suffered against the Bears in Week 2. In his place has been Cam Akers while Dameon Pierce was also hampered by injury.
The good news? Mixon was spotted back at practice on Friday.
Although Mixon returned to practice in a limited fashion, though, that still isn't enough to guarantee that he'll play against Jacksonville. In all likelihood, it will be Cam Akers getting the start once again and then we'll see Mixon return in a huge Week 5 showdown with the Buffalo Bills.
The Texans will also be without Tank Dell on Sunday, as he's not practiced all week due to bruised ribs. So, getting Collins out there is going to be important for the offense.
Additionally, Houston might be without safety Jimmy Ward who missed another practice due to a groin injury. If Ward is unable to go, we're probably going to see rookie Calen Bullock take over that spot.
Fortunately, the Texans are taking on a reeling Jaguars team that might even be looking to make some serious changes in the near future when it comes to head coach Doug Pederson and the staff. Dating back to last year, the Jaguars were once 8-3 but since that start to the 2023 season, they have won just one game -- against the Carolina Panthers.
If there's any matchup the Texans would want in order for their offense to get rolling, albeit without some key starters, this is the one.