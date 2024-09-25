Doug Pederson's latest comments are comic gold for Texans fans
While the Houston Texans are 2-1 and seemingly living up to the offseason hype they received, the Jacksonville Jaguars continue to spiral. Two years ago, the Jags were coming off an AFC South title and a playoff win in Doug Pederson's first year at the helm and the hype was through the roof.
Well, fast forward to last season and the Jags collapsed after a strong start. They ended the season with a winning record but missed out on the playoffs and this year, they're off to an 0-3 start and have lost eight of their last nine games. This has all been done with former number-one overall pick Trevor Lawrence at the helm.
More Texans news
Not only did the Jags drop to 0-3 with their Monday night loss to the Bills, but that game was over by halftime. The Bills were leading 34-3 at the half and it was clear the Jags were cooked early in that one. It feels as though Pederson could be on the hot seat if the Jaguars continue to stumble and his post-game quote was pure entertainment for Texans fans.
"Listen: The speeches are done. The speeches are over. We don't need any more rah-rah stuff. It's just time to go play football, fix the mistakes and do everything we can to play our best football this weekend."
Texans fans should enjoy laughing at Jaguars for slow start
While the Texans are coming off a blowout loss of their own, they've at least won games this season and are showing they're worthy of the hype they received. The AFC South has not been as good as some thought it might have been this year with the Texans leading the division at 2-1, the Colts at 1-2, and the Jags and Titans at 0-3.
That's good news for the Texans obviously, as they should have an easy run to the division crown this season. That being said, they should take it one game at a time and not listen to the hype because look what happened to Jacksonville. Everyone bought into the hype following the 2022 season and it's been mostly a disaster for the Jags ever since.