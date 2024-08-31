The Houston Texans need to react quickly if Stefon Diggs gets out of hand
By Chad Porto
It's been widely documented just how troublesome Stefon Diggs can be for an NFL team. We don't think the comparisons to Antonio Brown are fair, as he's never been a threat to anyone that we know of. We also don't think the comparisons to a young Randy Moss are fair; as he's never been that talented. We think an off-brand Terrell Owens is about what you could expect from Diggs.
He'll make headlines but for being a disruptor, not for engaging in felonious behavior. Still, just because his misbehavior may not be that out of line, doesn't mean he can't still be a problem for a team. After all, the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills took way less to get rid of him than you'd expect for a player of his caliber.
We're not sure the belief that Diggs will implode in Houston is true. We're also not on the bandwagon that Diggs will "ruin" second-year quarter C.J. Stroud with his antics. That seems like a severe overreaction to Diggs, as he didn't ruin anyone in Minnesota and he certainly didn't ruin Josh Allen in Buffalo.
Still, Diggs could be a problem for the Texans. So, hypothetically speaking, if it looks like Diggs is developing issues with Stroud, then the team needs to decide to move on from Diggs without delay. Houston is not a team in need of talent at wide receiver and I'd say Nico Collins is on Digg's level currently, while Tank Dell has a higher upside than Diggs at this very moment.
This is not a shallow team, and the squad could easily survive losing him for the rest of the season, should they have to. We're not advocating for them to bail at the first sign of trouble. A tiff shouldn't end the experiment. The team shouldn't give up so easily, they should just be mindful.
The moment they need to pull the rip chord is when the relationship sours completely due to bad behavior. If Diggs is constantly causing problems for Stroud, the team shouldn't hesitate to pull the emergency parachute and let Diggs go.
Don't do what so many other teams have done in recent memories, like the Bills, or the Cleveland Browns, and force a good quarterback to play with a wide receiver who's just giving him grief. It's not worth it. Especially for a receiver on the downside of his career. The moment you think that Stroud and Diggs' relationship is souring, just move on from Diggs.
It's not worth letting some of these talkin points come true if you don't need them to.