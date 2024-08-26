John Metchie gets a big time shoutout from former All Pro WR
By Ryan Heckman
This offseason has been marked by many tantalizing storylines for the Houston Texans. Whether we're talking about the C.J. Stroud hype train, Super Bowl aspirations or rather some more intricate roster questions, the Texans have been and will continue to be a hot topic.
One of those longstanding roster questions has been what Houston plans to do in the wide receiver room. It is arguably the deepest in all of football, this year, and the Texans have some difficult decisions looming.
What we know, right now, is that the Texans' top three wideouts are Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell. But, they have a lot of talent behind those three and not enough roster spots, nor playing time, for the others to shine on a regular basis.
This has begged a question: would the Texans entertain trading one or two of their excess wide receivers in order to take advantage of the depth, rather than cutting ties with them altogether?
One player who has seemingly earned a roster spot, but won't see a ton of playing time, is former second-round pick John Metchie III. By now, most are familiar with his comeback story after battling a form of leukemia. Now, Metchie is all the way back and looks tremendous.
He's looked so good, in fact, that one former All Pro wide receiver gave Metchie a shoutout via social media, during the team's final preseason action over the weekend.
Dez Bryant, the former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver, likes what he sees out of Metchie, having reposted a video of Metchie with some crafty footwork and moves after the catch.
It's not just fans. It isn't just Texans media or coaches. People outside the Texans organization are noticing. Metchie is a player. He's not only a player, but a starting-caliber player, at that.
Texans reportedly receiving phone calls about a John Metchie trade
Right on cue, it's been reported that there are multiple teams reaching out to the Texans about a potential Metchie trade, via Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.
This shouldn't come as a surprise to Texans fans as, once again, the roster is overflowing with talent at the position.
If a team like the Steelers, Colts or maybe even the Commanders were to reach out and offer a third or fourth-round pick, you'd have to believe Houston would take it. Sure, Metchie was a second rounder, but in terms of the team's current outlook and depth, he's not going to field a second-round pick in a trade, now, purely based on the Texans' inability to create playing time for him.
But, a late Day 2 or mid-round pick would suffice in this situation. It would also be doing right by Metchie, who deserves a chance to live up to his draft billing. The former Alabama standout came into the league as a phenomenal route runner and someone who looked very pro-ready.
If Metchie gets an opportunity elsewhere, my assumption is that Texans fans will continue to root for him no matter what.