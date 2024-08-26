Texans fans' suspicions have been confirmed with new John Metchie report
By Mike Luciano
The Houston Texans will go into the season with one of the best wide receiver trios in the league alongside franchise quarterback CJ Stroud. Stefon Diggs has All-Pro potential, Tank Dell is a perfect slot speedster, and Nico Collins was just shy of 1,300 yards last season.
One name excluded from that trio is former Top 50 pick John Metchie III. After seeing his rookie season cut short before it began due to an unfortunate leukemia diagnosis, Metchie returned to see his starting spot in the offense effectively stolen away by Dell and Collins.
With so many great receivers on the team, it seems unlikely that Metchie will be along for the ride. This has teams across the league trying to jump to the front of the line, beating out the rest of the league for the chance to get him in the fold.
According to insider Jordan Schultz, multiple teams have reached out to Houston in an attempt to trade for Metchie. While it remains to be seen if the Texans are interested in giving him up for some extra draft picks, it might be tough for him to earn a role due to the depth around him.
NFL teams calling Texans to discuss John Metchie III trade
In the absolute best-case scenario, Metchie would be the No. 4 wide receiver behind Diggs, Dell, and Collins. Even then, Metchie faces competition from veterans Robert Woods and Noah Brown, second-year standout Xavier Hutchinson, and newcomer Ben Skowronek. His speed may not be enough to guarantee him a roster spot.
Metchie caught 96 passes for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season at Alabama, showing that he can be a complete receiver and not just a vertical threat. After returning to full health, Metchie caught just 16 passes for 158 yards and failed to score a touchdown.
Still just 24 years old, there is no pathway to playing time unless someone gets injured ahead of him. If he is going to be a success in the pros, which is still entirely possible due to his immense physical talent, the Texans need to realize that he likely won't do so in Houston.
Houston could use Metchie as a trade chip that helps them get depth in an area where they are lacking. Perhaps they can land another interior defensive line piece or versatile offensive lineman while Metchie tries to be a star elsewhere.