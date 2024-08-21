Texans have a tough decision to make on John Metchie's future
By Ryan Heckman
Last weekend, the Houston Texans were part of a huge moment for one young player and recent draft pick.
Former second-round pick John Metchie III has had a difficult beginning to his NFL career. After sitting out his rookie season due to a battle with acute promyelocytic leukemia, he worked his way back and played sparingly in his second year.
Now, entering his third season, Metchie appears ready to bust loose.
Coming into the league, Metchie was one of the best route runners in his class. Go figure, an Alabama stud wide receiver is great at getting open. Metchie came into the league as a stud prospect.
Now, gaining his footing in Year 3, Metchie has been making noise during training camp and the preseason. Plus, he has the unequivocal support of his teammates. The wide receiver room is as deep as it's ever been in Houston, but it's also a group of brothers, at heart.
Because Houston is so deep at the position, and Metchie is looking like he's finally going to develop into what we all thought he could be, the Texans are in a tough spot. What will they end up doing with him? What should they do?
The Texans have multiple options for John Metchie III
At the moment, Houston has a top three of Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell. They're the unquestioned trio at the top of the depth chart. So, is Metchie a WR4? Are the Texans satisfied with not being able to use him as much as they'd otherwise like to, if they didn't have such a deep room?
He's a valuable wide receiver if he were to be a two or a three, let alone fourth in line. With that said, should the team float his name out there as a potential trade option? There are tons of teams that would be able to plug him in at their WR3 spot, plus, it would give Metchie an opportunity to play a whole lot more.
The difference in being your team's WR3 versus the WR4 is enormous. If Houston wanted to do right by Metchie, they could reach out to a team like the Detroit Lions or Pittsburgh Steelers, who are equally in need of a player at that exact spot.
Even if the Texans end up with a mid-round pick for Metchie, that's a win. No one could have predicted, two years ago, that the Texans would end up with such a strong receiver room. So, even though Metchie cost a second rounder, being able to net a mid-round pick now two years later would be a win.
And, again, it would be a win for Metchie.
If the Texans opted to trade Metchie, they'd still have Noah Brown, Robert Woods, Xavier Hutchinson and Ben Skowronek to pick from for their remaining three spots. It's a deep, deep room, and being able to do right by Metchie seems like a viable option.