JJ Watt mourns Texans WR Jacoby Jones after sudden passing at 40
By Mike Luciano
The Houston Texans, along with the rest of the NFL, suffered a gutting loss on Sunday morning, as former wide receiver Jacoby Jones passed away at just 40 years old. At time of writing, no official cause of death has been released.
Memories of Jones' playing career as a receiver and returner are rushing back, as he had memorable moments with both the Texans and Baltimore Ravens during the latter's run to the Super Bowl. Many who played with him expressed sorrow, surprise, and shock after losing someone so young and vibrant.
Condolences have poured in from across the Texans family. Matt Leinart, who played with Jones in Houston, remembered his "bigger than life personality" while legendary defensive end JJ Watt called Jones "one of the most fun-loving teammates" he has ever played with in a social media post.
Former Houston Texans WR Jacoby Jones passes away at 40
While his most memorable moments were his "Mile High Miracle" catch and Super Bowl kick return for Baltimore, Jones' best years as a receiver came with the Texans. Jones was on the receiving end of more than a few Matt Schaub deep balls in his Houston tenure.
In five years with the Texans, Jones caught 127 passes for 1,741 yards and 11 touchdowns. Jones was a part of both the 2009 team that helped Schaub almost touch 5,000 passing yards and a 2011 squad that made it to the playoffs before going to Baltimore.
Jones had recently become a successful coach after his retirement from football. After stopping at historic HBCUs like Morgan State and Alabama State to coach tight ends and wide receivers, respectively, Jones was recently named head coach and offensive coordinator of the indoor Beaumont Renegades, who will begin play in 2025.
Toro Times sends positive thoughts and well-being to Jones' family and anyone grieving in this difficult time. As Watt has shown, Jones made an impact on so many people.