Is the Texans Trade for Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs the biggest in franchise history?
The Texans Stefon Diggs trade is potentially one of the best ever
The Houston Texans are all in on a championship 2024 season and now with another pro-bowler on the team, they are even more fierce. The Texans acquired Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs in exchange for 2nd round pick in 2025. This was a no-brainer and the Bills were fleeced in this deal. The eerie comparison however, to one of the worst Texans trades in history brings forth the question, is this the best Texans trade ever?
The Texans trade for Stefon Diggs is one of the franchise's biggest
The Texans' wide receiver room now has that savvy veteran in Stefon Diggs who can help transform the young and talented wide receiver corps of the Texans. Diggs and 2 late-round picks for a 2nd rounder mean the Texans can still comfortably work through all their 2024 picks and reprioritize.
Stefon Diggs is a 4-time pro-bowler and will give the Texans another big-time threat for C.J. Stroud to target. Diggs has been over 1000 receiving yards every season since 2018 and led the league in receiving in 2020 with 1535 yards. Diggs joins a Texans offense with several more weapons than the Bills team has including other big-time veterans like Dalton Schultz.
The Texans have made several big trades in franchise history and there are a few big ones that come to mind that all involve trading draft picks. Let’s take a look at a few different trades in Texans History and how they rank, especially compared to the Stefon Diggs trade and its potential implications.