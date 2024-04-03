Texans Super Bowl 59 odds see massive movement following Stefon Diggs trade
The Houston Texans' Super Bowl odds made a massive jump after the team acquired star wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Buffalo Bills.
By Peter Dewey
The Houston Texans are going all in.
The team reportedly made a massive trade on Wednesday, acquiring two-time All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for draft pick compensation.
Houston parted ways with a second-round pick (via Minnesota) to bring Diggs into the fold.
This trade has massive ramifications in the AFC, as Buffalo was expected to be one of the top teams in the conference once again this season. However, Houston, who was favored to win the AFC South prior to this deal, has made a massive leap in its odds to win the Super Bowl.
At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Texans moved from +2000 to +1300 to win the Super Bowl following the trade.
Diggs will join a roster that already features a rising star quarterback in CJ Stroud, running back Joe Mixon, and young wideouts Nico Collins and Tank Dell, who helped Houston go from worst to first in the AFC South last season.
After winning a playoff game in the 2023 season, Houston is looking like a real contender -- in the eyes of oddsmakers -- to win the Super Bowl this coming season.
Texans' odds to win Super Bowl 59
Last week, our own Shelby Dermer highlighted that Houston's odds of acquiring Diggs were moving considerably. Now, it has come true.
The Texans are not only +1300 to win the Super Bowl next season, but their division odds have increased as well.
Houston -- still at plus money -- is now +125 to win the AFC South for the second straight season. It won't be easy to repeat as the division champions, but the Texans certainly have the roster to get it done.
Diggs gives Stroud and the Houston offense a true No. 1 option to lean on in the passing game.
He's put together six straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, leading the NFL in receiving yards and receptions in the 2020 season. Last season, Diggs made 107 catches for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns.
He should immediately have a feature role for Houston in 2024.
If you’re looking to bet on the Texas in the 2024 season, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer for a limited time! New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.