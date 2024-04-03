Texans pull off blockbuster trade for Stefon Diggs: Full details and grade
Houston's huge offseason continues.
The Texans' Super Bowl window is officially open.
On Wednesday morning, news broke that Houston had traded for star Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
They'll also be getting two 2025 Draft picks – a 5th and a 6th – in the deal. In return, the Texans will send their 2nd round pick in the 2025 Draft to the Bills.
Diggs comes to the Texans as one of, if not the, premier wide receivers in football. Through nine years, he's put up almost 10,000 receiving yards (9,995) on 810 catches, and has scored 67 touchdowns. He's played in at least 15 games in each of the last six years, and finished the season ranked as Pro Football Focus' 21st best receiver (out of 128).
The addition of Diggs gives the Texans arguably the best wide receiver room in football. He'll now lineup with Tank Dell – who finished his rookie season ranked 15th by PFF – and Nico Collins, who finished the season ranked third. Diggs joins an offense that was already had of the elite passing games in the NFL last year, as Houston ranked 12th in passing attempts, 7th in passing yards, 12th in touchdowns, and 2nd in interceptions.
Grade for Stefon Diggs Trade
A? How can it not be. Diggs is one of the best players in football, and the Texans now have three bonafide stars for CJ Stroud, who is looking like a bonafide star himself. Houston saw that they're one or two moves away from being serious Super Bowl contenders, and made the move while their young QB is still on a rookie deal. And all for just a 2nd round pick? It's hard to not love this deal, unless you're a Bills fan.