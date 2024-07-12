Is Joe Mixon a top-10 running back in the NFL?
By Chad Porto
Joe Mixon wasn't the guy most of the fan base hoped to see join the Houston Texans this offseason. For weeks, the build-up was for Saquon Barkley, the former New York Giants running back, and his apparent love of the young core down in southwest Texas. Sadly for Texans fans, Barkley went to the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Texans incumbent starter, Devin Singletary, left to replace Barkley in New York.
The Texans were left in a lurch and needed a name who could be reliable enough in the backfield behind C.J. Stroud. Desperate, the Texans traded for Joe Mixon of the Cincinnati Bengals, just hours before he was set to be cut by his now-former team. Mixon came over for a very late draft picks, so it wasn't the worst trade ever, but a hefty contract was given to him, despite his downplay in 2023.
Mixon has a lot to prove when it comes to the contract and its value towards his production, thankfully, however, the bar is low in Houston for good running backs. Historically, the Texans have not had great players at the position over the last 20 years, with only two Pro Bowlers at the position and only one multi-time Pro Bowler (Arian Foster). If Mixon strings together three 1,000-yard seasons, he may see himself as the second-best running back in franchise history.
Yet, is he a top 10 guy currently? Well, according to Rich Eisen, no.
Eisen lists Travis Etieene Jr. (No. 10), Aaron Jones (No. 9), Nick Chubb (No. 8), Bijan Robinson (No. 7), Barkley (No. 6), Jonathan Taylor (No. 5), Derrick Henry (No. 4), Breece Hall (No. 3), Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 2), and Christian McCaffery (No.1) but no Mixon.
Now, we can argue all day why the likes of Chubb are that low, and why Henry and Hall are so high (among other points of contention) but I don't disagree that Mixon isn't a top 10 guy. I don't think he has ever been a top-10 running back, most certainly not anymore.
That doesn't mean he can't excel, however. With Stroud having the players around him that he does, defenses can't stack the box on Mixon. This should allow Mixon some great opportunities to bust big runs. He may not be what he once was, but with how respected this passing game intends to be, Mixon will have his chances to make plays.