3 concerns we still have about Joe Mixon being the featured back for the Houston Texans
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans boldly traded for Joe Mixon this offseason, effectively replacing Devin Singletary in the process. Singletary had a big year for the Texans in 2023, rushing for a career-high 898 yards. He only started 10 games and had to sit behind a struggling Dameon Pierce for most of the season. Had he been given the starter's spot from the beginning of the season, Singeltary would've had over 1,000 yards.
Yet, that type of production wasn't good enough for the Texans, so they let him walk. Saquon Barkley, formerly of the New York Giants, was the offseason prize, and Houston tried to land him. By all reports and accounts, Barkley wanted to be in Houston. He had a growing relationship with C.J. Stroud, and guys like Tank Dell and Nico Collins began to follow him on social media. It seemed like a done deal. Then the Philadelphia Eagles out-bid for Barkley. They didn't just out-bid the Texans, they made the Texans' offer look weak by comparision.
So then the Texans started looking for a starter, as Singletary had signed with Barkely's old team, the New York Giants, in the interim.
Then came the news that the Cincinnati Bengals were releasing Joe Mixon. Mixon, a multi-time 1,000-yard rusher, had run his last yard for the Bengals and was on his way out. The Texans, being desperate, jumped in at the last minute and traded for Mixon. He was traded for the former Pro Bowler just before he was released.
In doing so, they wasted a draft pick and then extended his contract to $25.5 million over three years. All but $9 million of which is guaranteed. It's not the best contract one could ask for if you're worried about a player's fit on the team like we are. Mixon was the last possible "get" for the Texans and it shows.
Sadly, there are some serious concerns we have about his arrival in Houston and how he'll do with the team. We're hopeful he proves us wrong, but our concerns are not unfounded.