How collective growth and accountability have fueled the Houston Texans' offense
By Brett Hawn
Rome wasn’t built in a day and the Houston Texans rebuild is going to take some time to sort out. Patience and accountability have been the mantra for Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik thus far in training camp, as has the collective growth of his players, veterans, and rookies alike.
“Training camp is a time for everyone to learn and for everyone to grow,” Slowik said during yesterday’s media availability following practice. “That’s vets, that’s rookies, that’s also play callers. That’s me, that’s position coaches, that’s kind of everybody and we’re very honest with each other, which is one of the things I love about the group we have. You can just say what it is, you know? And guys respond to that, they understand that and that includes myself. You know, when I’ve made a mistake, when I have to learn, when I’ll take ownership of a play, and that goes all the way through then to the players and the position coaches. It’s been really awesome so far, with an awesome experience to go through that.”
For a young Houston Texans squad, time is a necessity for continued improvement. With so many valuable pieces in need of valuable reps and exposure to a new offensive system, every snap in training camp has an opportunity to provide a positive impact further down the line.
The 2022 Houston Texans ranked near the bottom in points per game, accumulating 17 per contest, good for 30th in the entire NFL. With returning members of that offense and new contributors added to the fold, the team is smart to take things slow and really emphasize the learning process.
One of the biggest changes to the Texans this offseason has been the culture instilled by new head coach DeMeco Ryans. Slowik is a major part of that transformation and has shown the part of a capable teacher thus far in his first offseason as an offensive coordinator.