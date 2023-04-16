Houston Texans: Who is Denzel Perryman and what does he bring to the Texans?
Denzel Perryman signed a one-year deal worth up to $2.6 million this off-season. He comes over from the Las Vegas Raiders and is a former Pro-Bowler after his 2021 season; however, due to injuries, he played in only 12 games last season.
Despite missing five games, Perryman still totaled 83 tackles, with an impressive 14 tackles for a loss, which was a career-high. During his Pro Bowl season in 2021, he racked up a whopping 154 tackles. Per PFF, he was graded out at a solid 74.2 as well.
There is no doubt Perryman will help the Texans shore up an abysmal run defense from a season ago, along with other solid defensive signings during free agency. The Houston Texans should be much better on the defensive side of the ball with Perryman on the field.
Where does Denzel Perryman come from?
As a senior at Coral Gables High School, he recorded 177 tackles and added nine interceptions, five of which he returned for touchdowns. As a junior, Perryman was a defensive player of the year.
Perryman was recruited to the Miami Hurricanes in 2011 and played in 47 games, tallying a career of 240 tackles and 27 tackles for loss. Coming out of college, he was known more for his run-stopping abilities, which has certainly shown up in the NFL as his forte.
Denzel Perryman brings solid run defense to the Houston Texans
As mentioned previously, Perryman's biggest strength is his run defense and under the guidance of head coach DeMeco Ryans, there is no reason to believe he won't have a great season. He could even get his second career Pro Bowl nod in 2023.
The Texans gave up five yards per carry to opposing rushing attacks in 2023. With the addition of Perryman, their run defense will be much improved, which will go a long way toward a more successful 2023 season for the Texans.