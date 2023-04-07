Houston Texans: 5 keys to a successful first season under DeMeco Ryans
The Houston Texans finished the 2022 season with a record of 3 – 13, with one tie, which landed them the number two pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Texans have been mired in mediocrity since the 2020 season when they finished with a record of 4 – 12. The team has won 11 games over the last three years.
Over the last three NFL drafts, they’ve selected only two first-round picks, having lost both first rounders in each of the 2020 and 2021 seasons in the trade to acquire Laremy Tunsil. A deal that in my opinion set the team back, was the DeAndre Hopkins deal as well.
The team also gave up their first-round selection from 2018 in the deal that resulted in the team selecting DeShaun Watson in 2017. We all know how that worked out but in the deal that sent Watson to the Browns, the Texans acquired an additional first-round selection in the 2022 draft, which landed them guard Kenyon Green.
The deal also netted the team an additional first rounder in this year’s draft, at number 12 overall, as well as extra picks later in this draft and 2024.
It will be vital to the success of the Texans’ 2023 season to hit on these two first-round selections but what more is needed? What do the Texans need to do to have what might be considered a successful first season under new head coach, DeMeco Ryans?
Let’s take a look at what I believe to be the five keys to a successful 2023.