6 Houston Texans veterans who will be cut before Week 1 and why
By Ryan Heckman
The regular season is just about here, and the Houston Texans are indeed a contender.
What a world we're living in.
As teams start to cut down their rosters before the Aug. 27 deadline, though, there are still some decisions to be made within Houston's squad. Coaches will be paying close attention to this final preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, where a good chunk of remaining roster spots could be solidified.
As for who might find themselves on the outside looking in, we try and identify a few veterans in the conversation.
The writing is on the wall for some Texans veterans
J.J. Taylor, RB
The running back room is intriguing, right now, because of the fact that Joe Mixon has yet to play this preseason. A lingering injury might be cause for worry, there, and Dameon Pierce has not looked good. But, J.J. Taylor is still too far down on the depth chart, behind the aforementioned two, along with veteran Dare Ogunbowale and rookie Jawhar Jordan. Taylor might be a practice squad candidate, but he's not making the team.
Teagan Quitoriano, TE
The athleticism and potential have always been there, but health is also a question mark for Teagan Quitoriano. The Texans' tight end room features Dalton Schultz, rookie Cade Stover and Brevin Jordan at the top. If Houston kept four tight ends, then maybe Quitoriano has a shot. But, between where he's still at on the depth chart and current health concerns, he's probably not making this team.
Steven Sims, WR
By now, fans know the deepest room on the roster is at wide receiver. Steven Sims very well could make another team as their fifth or sixth wideout, but there are way too many talented receivers ahead of him in Houston, along with even tougher decisions ahead of this one. This is an easy call. Sims won't make this team.
Ali Gaye, DE
Another area the Texans do have some depth is at edge rusher, even though they were reportedly interested in acquiring Matthew Judon. Veteran Ali Gaye is still behind Danielle Hunter, Jerry Hughes, Will Anderson and Derek Barnett. He might be even lower, when it's all said and done.
Jacob Phillips, LB
Linebacker has featured some healthy competition thus far, but it looks like Jacob Phillips is going to be an odd man out. On the weak side, both Christian Harris and Jake Hansen are ahead of him, with Hansen appearing to have done enough to earn a spot as the backup. Phillips could always be brought back to the practice squad, but the former LSU Tiger won't make the active roster.
Myles Bryant, CB
Desmond King should have a strangle hold on the nickel position, with Myles Bryant firmly behind him. The Texans will likely keep four other corners, all mostly outside guys, and that leaves Bryant as potentially sixth or seventh in line behind Derek Stingly, C.J. Henderson, Jeff Okudah and Kamari Lassiter.