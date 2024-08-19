Cam Akers may not be the best option but he's better than Dameon Pierce
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans may have a new-look backfield to start 2024. Last year the team had then second-year running back Dameon Pierce start the season, with Devin Singletary as his backup. This is despite PIerce looking awful in nearly every game he played. It took DeMeco Ryans way too long to make the switch, but he eventually did and Singletary nearly broke 1,000 yards despite only playing about half the season as the starter.
By the time the Texans take the field for the 2024 regular season, it's very likely that Pierce, the only holdover of the two men from 2023, will no longer be on the team. As of this rate, Pierce is currently trending in the wrong direction on the Texans roster. With new acquisition Joe Mixon leading the way as the team's new starter, and recently signed Cam Akers outperforming Pierce in the preseason games, many believe that Akers, not Pierce, will back up Mixon.
To make matters worse, the Texans just drafted a new running back in this past draft in Jawhar Jordan, while seeing solid outings from British Brooks and J.J. Taylor. Taylor, above all else, has impressed this preseason. He's currently averaging a team-high 4.6 yards per carry through three games.
It's not a huge mark, admittedly and it is only preseason, yet Pierce looks like he's unable to get any movement whatsoever when he has the ball. It's almost sort of like he can't see the gaps that are forming. Which is what it seemed like last season. After all, Singletary played behind the same, if not more banged-up versions of the same offensive line as Pierce did and Singletary outperformed him.
So it does stand to reason that everyone is truly outperforming Pierce. Now, some will point to his rookie season as an example that this may not be what it seems. Yet, I'd argue that Pierce's issues may be similar to those of former first-round running back Trent Richardson. Richardson had a very good rookie season, but he fell off in later seasons.
Pierce, seems to be progressing into a similar arc. Right now, just from what we've seen off of his play in the preseason, there is no reason to keep Pierce. He's been out-played and out-performed for nearly a month. Even if Akers isn't the guy, it's fair to say that Pierce is not the guy to back up Mixon.
The Texans would be wise to go with Taylor or Brooks before they consider Pierce.