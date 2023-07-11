3 veterans who won't make Texans roster Week 1
Which Texans veterans likely won't make the cut come Week 1?
By Ryan Heckman
Johnny Johnson, WR
At wide receiver, the Texans are hoping this season they see an improved group, overall. The addition of Robert Woods should help, especially with the overall veteran presence he brings. If Woods is healthy, he is still a very valuable slot target for a rookie quarterback like C.J. Stroud.
Next to Woods, the Texans have 2021 third-round pick Nico Collins, who has shown a few flashes over his first two seasons. Collins should be taking a big step this year, ideally, and give the Texans an outside presence. Then, on the other side, we will finally get to see last year's rookie John Metchie III take the field after his battle with leukemia.
That rounds out the Texans' starting wide receivers, and behind those three are a couple of rookies. Third-round pick Tank Dell is someone the team has high hopes for, and sixth-round pick Xavier Hutchinson offers potential as a legitimate outside threat.
That would make five receivers, overall, and there is going to be a ton of competition from there. Veterans Noah Brown, Amari Rodgers, Jalen Camp and Steven Sims will be facing off for a spot, more than likely.
Behind them, even, are a few more players, including veteran Johnny Johnson. This is another example of a player being buried on the depth chart, without much room to move up. Johnson doesn't have a shot at making this final roster.