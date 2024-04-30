Top free agents Texans must sign after 2024 NFL Draft
How could Houston fill out the remainder of their roster?
By Ryan Heckman
Following the 2024 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans feel that they're even more set up to compete this coming season.
Kamari Lassiter and Blake Fisher headline this year's rookie class after the Texans made some waves in free agency earlier in the offseason. Now, the Texans should look at rounding out their roster.
Looking back at the veteran free agent pool, there are some good names still out there.
The Texans could load up even more for a Super Bowl run by dipping back into veteran free agency
Xavien Howard, CB
One of the more high-profile names still available is former All Pro cornerback Xavien Howard, who is now healthy after dealing with a foot injury. The Miami Dolphins parted with Howard in order to save some money, but he could definitely give the Texans a solidified starter rather than banking on either Jeff Okudah or C.J. Henderson.
Now, both of those guys are good depth options to have and could potentially be solid starters. But, if Howard is healthy, he's a step up. Howard is a ball hawk, which is the type DeMeco Ryans would love to add to this secondary. Six of the last seven seasons have seen Howard tally at least 12 pass breakups, including a league-leading 20 back in the 2020 campaign.
Chris Wormley, DT
Houston might want to add one more veteran on the defensive interior, and if they needed a cheaper option for the rotation, veteran Chris Wormley would certainly suffice. After sustaining a torn ACL that disallowed him from playing in the majority of the 2023 season, Wormley is healthy and ready to contribute. He's a stout run defender and could help round out this defensive front in Houston.
Dalton Risner, G
The Texans could still afford to add some help on the interior of their offensive line, specifically due to concerns they might have about Kenyon Green. If Houston wanted to find a dependable, consistent interior lineman they can not only add for depth but who could compete to start, even, then Dalton Risner is your guy. He hasn't been an All Pro by any means, but Risner is a solid player who won't hurt you. Plus, he'll be a phenomenal addition to the locker room.
Odell Beckham Jr., WR
Finally, this is simply a move you make if you're thinking Super Bowl. Odell Beckham Jr. isn't the bonafide superstar he once was, but as a utility type, he's a great addition. At this stage, he'd be a fun guy to have in the locker room and certainly cares about winning. Last year with Baltimore, Beckham showed some flashes of still having that same juice he once had. He isn't going to light it up every week, but in spurts, Beckham is a valuable guy to have out there.