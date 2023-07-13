Houston Texans: stealing one player from every AFC South rival
By Brett Hawn
Indianapolis Colts: guard Quenton Nelson
Of the players previously mentioned, Nelson is the one constant that the Texans could still significantly use today. Though the Texans possess an offensive line that has seen steady improvement over the years, adding another elite talent on the interior would take this group to the next level.
Insert offensive guard Quenton Nelson. The 2018 first-round pick has made the Pro Bowl every season of his career to date and was named an All-Pro every season except for 2022. The elite offensive guard has also been the true definition of an iron man, only missing three games in his career, all in the 2021 season according to Pro Football Reference.
With second-year pro Kenyon Green coming off a tough rookie campaign in 2022, why not insert one of the best-left guards in the league if given the opportunity? For Green, learning behind Nelson could prove immensely beneficial.
For the Houston Texans line as a whole, adding Nelson to the line would shore up the interior after the team acquired guard Shaq Mason this offseason to man the right side. Offensive line play is critical to the success of an NFL offense. Adding Nelson would be a no-brainer.