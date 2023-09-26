Where do the Houston Texans stand in the latest AFC South standings
3 of 5
2 - Houston Texans (1 - 2)
At the beginning of the season, I predicted the Texans would win eight games, which would be a vast improvement over a season ago. I also didn't believe a wildcard would come out of the AFC South. I am starting to reconsider both predictions. The Texans are playing good football, and their passing game with C.J. Stroud is on fire right now.
Houston's defense is getting it together too, despite the injuries on that side of the ball. The Texans next five games are against the Steelers, Falcons, Saints, Panthers and Buccaneers. While those aren't going to be easy, they are all certainly winnable games and three of them are home.