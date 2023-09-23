Houston Texans news: Injuries hitting hard, Dell's connection with Stroud, Keenum honored
The Houston Texans are prepping for the Jacksonville Jaguars this week and hope to avoid an 0 - 3 start but it's not looked great for the underdog Texans. But there are certainly some bright spots that we've seen so far in the young 2023 NFL season. We've talked about how hard it is for teams to make the playoffs after starting 0 - 3, so if the Texans can pull off the upset, it would be a huge win against a division rival. It's going to be a tall task though but let's get into the news and updates.
Injury bug has infested the Houston Texans
The list of players that are out this week is a significant list of not just starters but key players on both sides of the ball. Players that are capable of game changing players, but the Texans will need to find plays elsewhere. The list of players already ruled are out listed below.
Denzel Perryman - MLB
Jalen Pitre - S
Tavierre Thomas - CB
Derek Stingley Jr. - CB
Laremy Tunsil - OT
The Texans were already going to have a tough time against the Jaguars but now will be asked to avoid a 0 - 3 start with one hand tied behind their back. Can they pull of the upset, sure but it's likely going to have to be due to some heroics from their offense with so much of the defense on the sidelines.