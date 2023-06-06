Houston Texans: 2 wide receivers impressing at OTAs
The Houston Texans needed to restock their wide receiver room after Brandin Cooks' departure. They also needed an influx of talent, and so far, they may have done just that from their performance at OTAs.
The Houston Texans have Nico Collins returning and entering his third season in the NFL and with the Texans. He's projected by some as a breakout candidate, and they also brought in Robert Woods on a free-agent deal.
The Texans did not have any player go over 700 yards receiving, none over 60 receptions, and only one with at least five touchdown receptions, and that was tight end, Jordan Akins. The Texans' receiver room isn't getting much respect as it is either, ranking near the bottom in wide receiver rankings.
Despite the expectations of Nico Collins and the arrival of veteran Robert Woods, there are two other receivers the Texans added to the squad that is turning heads at OTAs. Both are rookies but one was drafted, and the other signed to a rookie free-agent deal.
If the Texans are going to have a shot at taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South, they will need some surprise contributions from this roster. Most are assuming C.J. Stroud will be the starter from day one and reports thus far say he's doing very well and already moved in front of Davis Mills on the depth chart.
I've talked about this many times in previous articles, a rookie quarterback needs weapons and support around him to develop and Stroud just might have some help in the form of these two rookie receivers.