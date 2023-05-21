Houston Texans: 5 reasons the Texans can win the AFC South
The Houston Texans' last AFC South title wasn't that long ago. They last won the division crown in 2019, which is crazy to think how far they've fallen in such a short amount of time. Thank you, Deshaun Watson. Now it's 2023 and a new era of Texans' football is upon us. Can this new Houston team win the division?
I recently wrote an article predicting every Texans game this coming season and in there you'll find that I believe the Jacksonville Jaguars to be the team to beat in the AFC South. The Jaguars were only a 9 - 8 team a season ago but they got better and better as the season wore on and played well in the playoffs too.
If the Houston Texans are to pin their own worst-to-first story in 2023, they will have to find a way to at least split the head-to-head with Jacksonville. Can they do it, I think they can but I'm not overly optimistic. In my prediction article, I didn't have them winning either game against the Jaguars but if everything falls into place, I believe they have a chance.
The other obstacle for the Texans will be the AFC. It's stacked with talented teams. If the Texans are going to win enough games to beat out the Jaguars, they will have to pull off a few upset wins against some of the best the AFC has to offer. There are easily ten teams in the conference with legitimate playoff aspirations.
Despite all the hurdles and question marks on the roster, the Texans have reason to hope. That is what this article is about, five reasons to believe the Texans can take the AFC South crown.