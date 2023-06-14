Houston Texans: three observations from mandatory minicamp
By Brett Hawn
C.J. Stroud getting in work with the first team offense
The promising rookie signal caller’s stock continues to trend upward. Though Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has made clear that Stroud’s turn with the first team is part of an ongoing rotation between him and fellow quarterback Davis Mills, meaningful snaps are still meaningful snaps.
Stroud did not disappoint with his opportunity. Though the 2023 second-overall selection did toss a pick six in the 11 on 11 portions of today’s practices, he displayed equally positive indicators of his arm talent and poise in the pocket, traits that led to his high selection.
Expecting perfection out of a rookie signal-caller is a recipe for failure, but Stroud certainly displayed fewer blemishes in the team period of practice. For a young quarterback, that is no small feat.
The quarterback competition is set to reach its climax with training camp rapidly approaching. Though there is no clear winner based on padless practices, that will change dramatically once the pads come on.
If the 21-year-old can continue to build on his progress in mandatory spring training camp and OTA’s, we can very well see him line up behind center come week one. At this current rate of improvement, that idea may not be as farfetched as some may believe.