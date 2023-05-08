Bettor lays down BIG bet on Texans to win Super Bowl at crazy odds
By Reed Wallach
It's the NFL offseason, but that's not stopping the big wagers from rolling in.
After taking C.J. Stroud No. 2 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and trading up to select Will Anderson No. 3, one bettor is believing in the upside of the Houston Texans, so much so that this someone is thinking Houston can go all the way. Take a look at this massive bet on the Texans to win the Super Bowl:
The Texans are seen as one of the two worst teams in the NFL this season with the Arizona Cardinals, but that's not stopping this one bettor from thinking big with the team, who is in the first year of new head coach DeMeco Ryans.
The case for the Texans is that the team is in a relatively weak division in the AFC South with the Jaguars primed to be the favorite for years to come given that the Titans and Colts appear to be in the early stages of a rebuild after years of playoff contention. Could there be an opening for the Texans to impress in 2023 and possibly breakthrough into the postseason if Jacksonville regresses?
It's a long shot, but something to monitor as we head into the depths of the offseason that people are bullish on Houston to make a run this season with some blue chip talent on board by way of the draft.
Here are the updated Super Bowl odds, which still has the Texans as tied for the longest odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy with the Cardinals.
