Houston Texans should get this matchup in prime-time
By Chris Nalls
We now know who the Houston Texans will face off against in 2023. While we do not know the exact time yet, Houston will have the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cincinnati Bengals on their schedule this year, to name a few. However, there is one game that should make it to prime-time this season, and if not, the NFL could be missing a colossal opportunity.
I am talking about none other than the Houston Texans traveling to visit the Carolina Panthers. What more could you want from a drama standpoint than the number one pick versus the number two pick in this past draft?
Having a Monday Night game featuring Bryce Young facing CJ Stroud in Carolina is not only great drama, but as Texans fans, we get to see how Stroud handles himself with a chip on his shoulder to show the Panthers they made a mistake by not drafting him at the number one spot. This game screams Monday Night Football, but both teams still need to show improvement on the field, which could spell a dreaded Thursday Night Game, unfortunately.
Last season the Texans had a record of 3-13-1, while the Panthers finished the season 7-10. Both teams have made a lot of moves this year during the offseason and draft, but the most noticeable improvements are at the quarterback position. Nothing is better than watching two young studs duking it out on a Monday Night.
So my final prediction is Texans versus Panthers Monday Night but be rest assured, if the NFL slides this game to a Thursday Night game due to how both teams are playing this season, do not be shocked. It is for this reason; the NFL should showcase this game on one of the early season Monday nights to ensure the most excitement.